DUBAI, July 11 Speculation over a further
currency devaluation may continue to provide positive cues for
Egypt's stock market on Monday, while the upcoming
second-quarter reporting season is likely to influence
positioning in Gulf markets.
The main Egyptian index surged 4.7 percent on
Sunday, its largest one-day gain in nearly four months, building
on a 2.9 percent increase in the last session before the Eid
al-Fitr holiday.
The gains came after the country's central bank governor
said the Egyptian pound should be a market-based currency where
demand and supply set the price, with economists now believing
another currency devaluation in the current fiscal year is
inevitable.
Real estate-related stocks were among the biggest winners on
Sunday, building on substantial gains in the last session. They,
as well as tourism-focused and export-oriented firms, are seen
benefiting from a currency devaluation.
In Gulf markets, Qatar and Bahrain reopen on Monday after
the Eid holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month
of Ramadan. Other markets commenced trading on Sunday.
Volumes may be subdued across the region as investors wait
for more direction from second-quarter earnings before taking
positions. Omani and Saudi companies will start posting results
this week, while the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank
reports on Tuesday.
Asian stocks traded higher on the back of Friday's positive
jobs data from the United States, with Japan's Nikkei
climbing 3.5 percent, its biggest daily gain in three months,
following a clear win by the government in upper house
elections.
However, oil prices hit a near-two month low in Asian
trading over signs that U.S. shale drillers have adapted to
lower prices and on renewed indications of economic weakness in
Asia.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)