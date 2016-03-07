DUBAI, March 7 Gulf stock markets may stay firm
on Monday after a fresh rise of oil prices in early Asian trade
brought Brent crude above $39 a barrel for the first
time since December.
Bourses in the Gulf rose sharply on Sunday on the belief
that oil prices had bottomed out, with the Saudi and
Dubai indexes each surging 2.9 percent, so oil's
recovery has already been factored in to some extent.
Nevertheless, strong trading volumes and positive short-term
technicals suggest stocks' rally could continue for a while. The
Saudi index, last at 6,396 points, has no significant
technical resistance before the 100-day average, now at 6,567
points; a return to the average, last hit in July 2015, looks
reasonable given the change in market sentiment.
The Dubai index, last at 3,344 points, faces no
significant chart barrier before the 3,500-point area, which
acted as support last September and resistance in November, and
which roughly coincides with the 200-day average.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
