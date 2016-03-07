DUBAI, March 7 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt edged up in early trade on Monday, buoyed by strong oil
prices and a positive mood in global equity markets.
The Saudi stock index rose 0.2 percent in the first
hour as top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
added 1.0 percent.
Most activity focused on much smaller stocks, however, with
Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co climbing 3.4
percent in unusually heavy trade after its annual general
meeting approved a 3 percent dividend payment for the fourth
quarter.
Egypt's index rose 0.7 percent as Commercial
International Bank gained 1.4 percent. Most of the 10
most heavily traded stocks moved little, however.
