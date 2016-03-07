* Active Gulf trading volumes show sentiment still positive
* Saudi activity focuses on second-tier stocks
* Dubai's Arabtec sinks after Ismaik rumour denied
* But second-tier property firms surge
* Qatar jumps after holiday closure on Sunday
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 7 Most stock markets in the Gulf
lost steam on Monday after strong rises on the previous day due
to climbing oil prices, but active trading volumes indicated
investor sentiment remained positive. Egypt rose moderately in
line with firm global bourses.
The Saudi stock index, which had jumped 2.9 percent
on Sunday, closed 0.1 percent lower as petrochemical blue chip
Saudi Basic Industries, which had climbed 20 percent
since mid-February, fell back 1.0 percent.
But there was active trade in second- and third-tier stocks
such as Saudi Fisheries, which surged 5.9 percent.
Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co gained 2.8 percent
after its annual general meeting approved a 3 percent dividend
payment for the fourth quarter.
Dubai's index, which had also gained 2.9 percent on
Sunday, rose a further 1.1 percent in its heaviest trading
volume since last June.
Construction firm Arabtec was again the most
heavily traded stock as it sunk 6.6 percent after saying in a
brief statement that rumours former chief executive Hasan Ismaik
would be appointed to its board were false. This was
taken as a cue by speculators to take profits.
The stock had previously soared more than 60 percent since
late February after Ismaik raised his stake in the builder to
11.91 percent from 11.81 percent, causing wild speculation about
his intentions. The stake has not changed since then.
Arabtec's pull-back failed to discourage investors in other
stocks. Union Properties, the second most active
stock, soared 14.4 percent and another second-tier real estate
developer, Deyaar, added 6.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.2 percent as First Gulf Bank
retreated 0.4 percent. But Qatar's market, which
had been closed for a public holiday on Sunday, jumped 2.3
percent.
Oil-sensitive stocks were particularly strong, with drilling
rig provider Gulf International Services up 8.9
percent. Among petrochemical producers, Mesaieed
climbed 2.5 percent and Industries Qatar added 2.2
percent.
Egypt's index rose 0.8 percent as Commercial
International Bank gained 1.1 percent. Palm Hills
Development added 2.2 percent to 2.32 Egyptian pounds
after EFG Hermes started coverage of the stock with a "buy"
rating and a fair value estimate of 3.45 pounds.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,387 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 6,261 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 3,381 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,566 points.
QATAR
* The index surged 2.3 percent to 10,369 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,265 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,396 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.2 percent to 1,172 points.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)