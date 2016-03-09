DUBAI, March 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may
consolidate and digest recent gains on Wednesday after oil
prices and global equity markets lost steam.
There is still a strong belief that oil has probably
bottomed out, but with Brent crude back below $40 a barrel and
Asian stocks slightly lower on Wednesday morning, profit-taking
may play a bigger role in the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia's stock index is up 16 percent since
mid-February and Dubai is up 31 percent from its
January low.
In a reminder of the pressures on the region's economic
growth from low oil prices, Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir
Marketing warned late on Tuesday that its sales would
plunge by as much as 30 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter of this year.
The decline is partly because sales were unusually high in
the first quarter of 2015, when they hit 1.9 billion riyals
($507 million) as King Salman granted a bonus of two months'
salary to state employees to mark his accession to the throne.
But the projected drop is also due to state austerity
measures in response to low oil prices, which have cut many
Saudis' disposable income.
Also on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Labour said that
in an effort to provide more jobs to Saudi Arabian citizens, the
kingdom would ban foreign workers from selling and maintaining
mobile phones and accessories for them.
The announcement may signal more aggressive state
intervention in the labour market to reduce unemployment among
Saudi citizens, even if that means higher costs for companies
dependent on foreign workers such as retailers and construction
firms.
