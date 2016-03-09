* Jarir warning on Q1 revenues hits Saudi retailers
* SABIC outperforms after steel price rise
* Rainstorm thins Dubai trade, close Abu Dhabi
* Qatar's United Development plunges as it goes ex-dividend
* Global Telecom, EFG Hermes surge in Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets pulled back
with oil prices on Wednesday while a negative sales forecast by
a major Saudi retailing chain hurt the bourse in that country. A
couple of blue chips favoured by foreign investors boosted
Egypt's market.
The Saudi index dropped 0.9 percent in heavy trade
as Jarir Marketing sank 9.1 percent after warning late
on Tuesday that its sales would plunge by as much as 30 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of 2016.
The projected drop is partly because sales were unusually
high in the first quarter of 2015, hitting 1.9 billion riyals
($507 million) as King Salman granted a bonus of two months'
salary to state employees to mark his accession to the throne.
But it is also due to state austerity measures in response
to low oil prices, which caused the government to run a budget
deficit of nearly $100 billion last year. The measures have cut
the disposable incomes of many Saudis.
Durable goods retailer United Electronics (eXtra)
fell 2.5 percent, clothing retailer Abdulaziz Alhokair Co
lost 2.8 percent and jeweller Ahmed Fitaihi Co
slid 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
But Saudi Basic Industries outperformed, closing
only 0.3 percent lower after trading higher for most of the day
in response to news that it raised domestic prices for some
categories of steel, after a long downtrend.
Some second- and third-tier shares favoured by local
speculators surged, with property developer Alandalus jumping
3.3 percent.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent but closed
well off its low, with trade thinned as a heavy rainstorm in the
United Arab Emirates deterred individual investors from visiting
the exchange. Union Properties, which has been
extremely active and volatile in the last few days, fell 2.1
percent.
Trade on Abu Dhabi's exchange was halted, and all trades
that had already taken place on the day were cancelled, after
the rainstorm caused a power outage and disrupted communication
lines for some brokerages.
Qatar dropped 0.4 percent, also ending well off its
low, as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
, the most heavily traded stock, pulled back 0.7
percent. United Development plunged 7.5 percent as it
went ex-dividend.
Egypt's index rose 0.5 percent in its heaviest
volume since mid-January as Global Telecom surged 4.6
percent and investment bank EFG Hermes added 3.5
percent.
The other eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely
moved, however. The central bank on Tuesday removed limits on
how much individuals can withdraw or deposit in foreign
currencies at banks, a move intended to increase liquidity in a
market that has been starved of dollars. But it is still not
clear how authorities intend to resolve Egypt's long-term
foreign exchange shortage and the overvaluation of the Egyptian
pound.
Beltone Financial, which had more than quadrupled
in recent weeks on its acquisition of CI Capital, plunged again
on profit-taking, dropping by its 10 percent daily limit.
