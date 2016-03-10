* Retailers and petrochemicals are main drags in Saudi
* Egypt jumps 3 pct as institutional buyers return
* Abu Dhabi's Etisalat main drag on market
* Dubai slips as some shares go ex-dividend
* Qatar almost flat in thin trade
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, March 10 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell on Thursday as investors sold off cyclical sectors and some
shares went ex-dividend, while Egypt's bourse jumped 3 percent
in robust volume after the central bank acted to improve dollar
supplies to the economy.
Riyadh's index fell back 0.3 percent, giving up
early gains, as the petrochemical and retail sectors dragged the
market lower. Trading volume was the lowest this week.
The index had rallied 14 percent since mid-February, buoyed
by a belief that oil prices have bottomed out. Investors'
selling of sectors vulnerable to downturns in the global and
domestic economies may indicate investors are focusing on
earnings outlooks once more, rather than oil.
Saudi Basic Industries, the largest listed
petrochemical producer, fell 0.7 percent. But PetroRabigh
added 0.9 percent after the company said it would book
around 750 million riyals ($200 million) in revenue this year
with the full start-up of its expanded ethane cracker.
After an initial climb, the retail sector dropped for a
second day. Late on Tuesday, electronics retailer Jarir
Marketing warned that its sales would plunge as much
as 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Jarir, which
sank 9.1 percent on Wednesday, fell a further 2.7 percent on
Thursday.
But Mouwasat Medical Services rose 3.5 percent
after it signed an agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco to
provide healthcare services for another two years. According to
a bourse statement, the new contract's revenue will rise by at
least 10 percent. Over the past five years, yearly revenue from
Aramco averaged about 184 million riyals.
Cairo's main index added 3.0 percent in this year's
heaviest trading volume; the index's break above the February
peak this week has left it technically bullish.
Investors welcomed the central bank's move to remove caps on
foreign exchange deposits and withdrawals for companies
importing essential goods, to boost liquidity in a
dollar-starved economy - although it is still unclear how
authorities can cope in the long term with an endemic hard
currency shortage and pressure for a devaluation.
Bourse data showed foreign and local institutional investors
were net buyers on the exchange on Thursday.
"When you see institutional buyers coming back to the
markets, this is a positive sign that, at least for now, the
market is in good shape," said a Cairo-based trader.
Shares favoured by foreign investors rose sharply. Global
Telecom and Commercial International Bank,
added 3.5 and 5.6 percent respectively.
Orascom Telecom climbed 1.6 percent and was the
most heavily traded stock. But its affiliate Beltone Financial
, which had more than quadrupled in price over the past
three weeks on its buyout of CI Capital, nosedived its 10
percent daily limit for a second day in a row.
UAE, QATAR
Abu Dhabi's largest listed stock by market value, Eisalat
, tumbled 4.0 percent as the market reopened after
being closed on Wednesday because of poor weather.
The telecommunications giant proposed a cash dividend of 0.4
dirham per share for the second half of 2015, bringing its total
payout for last year to 0.8 dirham. For all of 2014, Etisalat
paid a cash dividend of 0.70 dirham plus 10 percent in bonus
shares.
It also announced on Thursday the appointment of an acting
chief executive, Hatem Dowidar, until the group restructures by
end-June. It did not elaborate on its restructuring plans.
Other market heavyweights also fell back, with First Gulf
Bank retreating 1.9 percent and Union National Bank
, which went ex-dividend on Wednesday, tumbling 7.0
percent. The index dropped 1.9 percent.
In Dubai, the index dropped 0.7 percent; it is now
up 6.5 percent in 2016. Dubai Islamic Bank tumbled 6.6
percent as it went ex-dividend. National Central Cooling
(Tabreed), which also went ex-dividend, fell 3.4
percent.
But the most heavily traded stock on the bourse, Arabtec
, climbed 0.6 percent. The builder announced it had
been awarded a contract to build a 1.1 billion dirham ($300
million) twin-towers project in central Dubai.
Qatar's main index added 0.1 percent in modest volume
with most trades concentrated in the real estate sector. Ezdan
Holding <ERES.QA added 1.0 percent but Barwa Real Estate
pulled back 0.8 percent.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)