DUBAI, March 20 Major stock markets in the
Middle East may stay firm on Sunday after global bourses rose at
the end of last week, with the Dow Jones industrial average
climbing 0.7 percent on Friday, and Brent oil
finished the week above $41 a barrel.
Active trading volumes, uptrend lines and other technical
indicators suggest most Gulf markets remain short-term bullish.
Dubai's index, last at 3,385 points, faces its next
technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 3,499
points.
Saudi Arabia, last at 6,395 points, faces
resistance on its 100-day average, now at 6,476 points; it has
not exceeded the average since last July, but strong turnover
suggests a break is possible in coming days or weeks.
Egypt's index soared 14 percent last week on
euphoria over the devaluation of the currency, which investors
hope will attract more foreign capital and help to end the
country's endemic foreign exchange shortage.
Late on Thursday, the central bank raised key interest rates
by 150 basis points to fight the inflationary pressure which the
devaluation is expected to create. The hike was bigger than
expected - the market had been anticipating between 50 and 100
bps - but investors have been focusing on the potential of
higher rates to attract foreign exchange inflows, so there may
be little if any pull-back in the stock market.
