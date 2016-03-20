DUBAI, March 20 Strength in drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services (GISS) supported
Qatar's stock market in early trade on Sunday, while United Arab
Emirates markets fell as telecommunications giant Etisalat
sagged.
GISS, Qatar's most heavily traded stock, gained 0.9 percent
after it said it had taken steps boost its asset utilisation
rates; operating charges would now be indexed to crude oil
prices, enabling positive changes when oil prices increased, it
said.
Qatar's index was roughly flat in the opening minutes
as six of the 10 most active stocks rose.
Abu Dhabi's index slid 2.8 percent as Etisalat sank
2.2 percent. At the end of last week, international index
compiler FTSE Russell added Etisalat to its All-World and other
indexes; the stock dropped 4.0 percent on Thursday in very heavy
trade, and Sunday's decline suggested traders who had bought in
anticipation of the inclusion, hoping to sell to passive funds
entering the stock, were continuing to unload it.
Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent as blue chip Emar
Properties pulled back 2.4 percent, but six of the 10
most heavily traded stocks were higher, with GFH Financial
adding 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)