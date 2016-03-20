DUBAI, March 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Sunday after oil prices closed last week on a
strong note, with Brent oil above $41 a barrel. Egypt
consolidated after soaring 14 percent last week in response to
the devaluation of the currency.
The Saudi index climbed 0.8 percent in the first 20
minutes on broad-based buying; nine of the 10 most heavily
traded stocks gained.
Telecommunications firm Zain Saudi, which had
jumped 8.9 percent on Thursday after sources told Reuters that
its Kuwaiti parent Zain was narrowing the field of
potential bidders for 7,000 towers owned by the Saudi firm,
added a further 3.1 percent.
Egypt's index edged up 0.2 percent with most
actively traded stocks barely moving, though real estate
developer Palm Hills gained 3.0 percent.
Late on Thursday, the central bank raised key interest rates
by 150 basis points to fight the inflationary pressure which the
devaluation is expected to create. The market had been
anticipating a hike of between 50 and 100 bps, but investors
have been focusing on a positive aspect of higher rates: their
potential to attract foreign exchange inflows.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)