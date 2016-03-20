DUBAI, March 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Sunday after oil prices closed last week on a strong note, with Brent oil above $41 a barrel. Egypt consolidated after soaring 14 percent last week in response to the devaluation of the currency.

The Saudi index climbed 0.8 percent in the first 20 minutes on broad-based buying; nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks gained.

Telecommunications firm Zain Saudi, which had jumped 8.9 percent on Thursday after sources told Reuters that its Kuwaiti parent Zain was narrowing the field of potential bidders for 7,000 towers owned by the Saudi firm, added a further 3.1 percent.

Egypt's index edged up 0.2 percent with most actively traded stocks barely moving, though real estate developer Palm Hills gained 3.0 percent.

Late on Thursday, the central bank raised key interest rates by 150 basis points to fight the inflationary pressure which the devaluation is expected to create. The market had been anticipating a hike of between 50 and 100 bps, but investors have been focusing on a positive aspect of higher rates: their potential to attract foreign exchange inflows. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)