* Saudi index closes above 100-day average, first since
mid-2015
* Dubai's Arabtec jumps before announcing contract
* First Gulf Bank continues pulling down Abu Dhabi
* Etisalat drops after joining FTSE index
* Profit-taking in Egyptian real estate firms
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 20 Telecommunications firm Zain
Saudi led Riyadh's stock market up on Sunday, while Egypt's
bourse stalled after soaring last week in response to a currency
devaluation. Most Gulf markets moved little, digesting strong
rallies since mid-February.
The Saudi stock index climbed 1.4 percent in active
trade to 6,482 points, testing technical resistance on its 100
day average, now at 6,470 points. Sunday saw the index close
above that average for the first time since June last year, when
the slide in oil prices was pushing the bourse into a downtrend.
Zain Saudi jumped 9.4 percent in its heaviest
trade since last September, bringing its gains to 23 percent
since Reuters reported on Wednesday that its Kuwaiti parent Zain
was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its
mobile transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
In a brief statement after the close on Sunday, the parent
Zain said there were no fresh developments in its plans to sell
the towers.
Another Saudi telecommunications firm, Mobily,
rose in sympathy with Zain, gaining 4.5 percent; it is also
trying to offload its towers.
Elsewhere in the Saudi market, most blue chips moved little
but some second-tier stocks favoured by local speculators
jumped, with Tihama Advertising rising 5.2 percent.
Dubai's index edged up 0.1 percent as blue chip
Emaar properties lost 1.4 percent but Arabtec
surged 6.8 percent. After the close, the construction
firm said it had won a 1.7 billion dirham ($463 million)
contract from the United Arab Emirates government to build 1,100
houses in the eastern emirate of Fujairah.
Abu Dhabi dropped 2.4 percent as First Gulf Bank
, which went ex-dividend last week, fell a further 6.6
percent.
Telecommunications firm Etisalat sank 1.9 percent.
At the end of last week, international index compiler FTSE
Russell added Etisalat to its All-World and other indexes; the
stock dropped 4.0 percent on Thursday in very heavy trade, and
Sunday's decline suggested traders who had bought in
anticipation of the inclusion, hoping to sell to passive funds
entering the stock, were continuing to unload it.
Egypt's index fell back 0.3 percent after leaping
14 percent last week because of the devaluation, which raised
hopes that the country could attract more foreign capital and
end its endemic foreign exchange shortage.
Late on Thursday, the central bank raised key interest rates
by 150 basis points to fight the inflationary pressure which the
devaluation is expected to create. The hike was bigger than
expected - the market had been anticipating between 50 and 100
bps - but investors have been focusing on the potential of
higher rates to attract foreign exchange inflows, so higher
rates did not do much damage to stocks.
The majority of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks
moved little but there was profit-taking in real estate firms,
which soared last week on the belief that the sector was a hedge
against any inflation produced by the devaluation. Palm Hills
Development lost 1.5 percent and Emaar Misr
sank 3.7 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 1.4 percent to 6,482 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 7,466 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,387 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 2.4 percent to 4,374 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 10,415 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,259 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,349 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,169 points.
