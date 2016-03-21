DUBAI, March 21 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Monday because of softer oil and global equities
prices, while Gulf International Services (GISS) led
Qatar down after a fire at one of its onshore drilling rigs.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade as builder Arabtec pulled back 1.7
percent. The stock had surged 6.8 percent on Sunday, ahead of
the announcement that it had won a 1.7 billion dirham ($463
million) contract from the United Arab Emirates government.
Abu Dhabi's index slid 0.3 percent as
telecommunications company Etisalat fell by the same
amount.
At the end of last week, international index compiler FTSE
Russell added Etisalat to its All-World and other indexes; local
investors bought the stock in anticipation of demand from
passive funds on the day of the inclusion, and are now
offloading it.
Qatar fell 0.2 percent as GISS sank 2.6 percent. GISS
said the fire had been extinguished after six people were
injured, and that the rig had been repaired and put into service
again. It did not give a reason for the fire or the financial
cost.
