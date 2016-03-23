DUBAI, March 23 Stock markets in the Gulf may
consolidate with a firm bias on Wednesday as the global
environment remains modestly favourable, with Brent crude oil
holding above $41 a barrel and Asian shares near 3-1/2
month highs.
Gulf bourses' rallies have lost steam in the last few days
on profit-taking from big rallies since mid-February. But buying
on dips has continued, suggesting many investors think a bottom
has probably been formed.
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,482
points on Tuesday but held above its 100-day average, now at
6,460 points; its close above the average this week for the
first time since mid-2015 was a positive medium-term technical
sign.
