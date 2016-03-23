DUBAI, March 23 Gulf stock markets edged down in
narrow trade early on Wednesday with few new incentives to buy
shares, although buying interest on dips suggested an extended
pull-back was not beginning.
Dubai's benchmark index fell 1.0 percent in the
first 75 minutes amid profit-taking in real estate stocks, with
Emaar Properties down 1.5 percent.
But Drake & Swull was flat after saying it had won
a 340 million Qatari rial ($93.4 million) contract for work on
the Doha Metro.
Abu Dhabi slipped 0.6 percent mainly because of First
Gulf Bank, which lost 1.3 percent.
Qatar's index edged down 0.5 percent but Qatari
Investors Group, the most heavily traded stock, jumped
its 10 percent daily limit to 43.20 riyals as it resumed trading
after being suspended since Feb. 24.
The company had planned to hold an extraordinary
shareholders meeting on March 6 to discuss delisting. That
meeting did not take place because of the lack of a quorum, and
the firm said that the meeting had been rescheduled to April 12.
Gulf Warehousing jumped its 10 percent limit for a
second straight day after the Qatar Central Securities
Depository said on Tuesday it had raised the maximum foreign
ownership percentage in its shares to 49 percent of capital.
