* Egypt reshuffle appears to focus on economy
* Orascom group stocks jump
* Zain Saudi again heavily traded
* Etisalat rebounds in Abu Dhabi
* Qatar's Gulf Warehousing leaps again on investment ceiling
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 23 Egypt's stock market rose on
Wednesday after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reshuffled his
cabinet, while Gulf bourses were mixed in the absence of fresh
incentives to trade.
The sweeping Egyptian reshuffle appeared to focus on
improving economic performance - banking veteran Amr el-Garhy
was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an
executive of Orascom Construction, as investment
minister.
Egypt's index edged down in early trade before the
announcement, but closed 0.9 percent higher in active volume.
Two Orascom group affiliates, controlled by members of the
Sawiris business family, surged: Orascom Construction jumped 4.8
percent and Orascom Telecom Media rose 6.8 percent.
Egyptian Resorts jumped 9.8 percent after saying
it had swung to a consolidated net profit last year from a loss
in 2014.
Investment bank EFG Hermes rose 0.5 percent
although it reported that 2015 net profit shrank to 649 million
Egyptian pounds ($73.1 million) from 707 million pounds in 2014.
The Saudi index fell 0.3 percent as much activity
focused on second-tier stocks favoured by local speculators;
Wafa Insurance jumped its 10 percent daily limit in
unusually heavy trade. Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic
Industries dropped 1.0 percent.
Zain Saudi - which has been heavily traded since
Reuters reported last week that Kuwaiti parent Zain
was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its mobile
transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - added 2.9
percent.
Dubai's benchmark edged down 0.1 percent, although
Drake & Scull rose 1.3 percent after saying it had won
a 340 million Qatari rial ($93.4 million) contract for work on
the Doha Metro.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.1 percent as telecommunications
blue chip Etisalat climbed 1.7 percent. It had tumbled
late last week and early this week as retail investors, who had
loaded up on the stock in anticipation of its inclusion in FTSE
equities indexes, dumped it.
Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent but Qatari Investors
Group jumped its 10 percent daily limit as it resumed
trading after being suspended since Feb. 24.
The company had planned to hold an extraordinary
shareholders meeting on March 6 to discuss delisting. That
meeting did not take place because of the lack of a quorum, and
the firm said that the session had been rescheduled to April 12.
Gulf Warehousing jumped its 10 percent limit for a
second straight day after the Qatar Central Securities
Depository said on Tuesday it had raised the maximum foreign
ownership percentage in its shares to 49 percent of capital.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,461 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 7,495 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,352 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,394 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 10,452 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 5,254 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 5,488 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,160 points.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)