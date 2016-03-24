DUBAI, March 24 Gulf stock markets may edge down on Thursday in line with oil prices and global bourses, while hopes that a new cabinet could galvanise Egypt's economy may continue to support the bourse there.

Markets in the Gulf have consolidated in recent days in the absence of fresh, positive news, and Brent oil's 3.2 percent pull-back to around $40.50 a barrel overnight may keep the mood subdued.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent on Thursday morning, partly on renewed speculation about U.S. monetary tightening this year, which could dampen interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks in markets such as Dubai.

Dubai's stock index, last at 3,352 points, faces technical resistance at the early March peaks of 3,410-3,421 points and support on the mid-March low of 3,253 points; any break of the support would trigger a minor double top formed by this month's highs, pointing to a deeper pull-back.

Egypt's index rose 0.9 percent on Thursday in response to a cabinet reshuffle that appeared to focus on improving economic performance; banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an executive of Orascom Construction, as investment minister.

That boosted Orascom group stocks in particular and with the government due to present its economic programme to parliament next week, investors may bet on more decisive action to spur growth - although it is not clear that the new cabinet will pursue major new initiatives, and some analysts see the reshuffle as a political maneouvre designed to deflect criticism of the government's economic management. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)