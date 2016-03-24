DUBAI, March 24 Gulf stock markets may edge down
on Thursday in line with oil prices and global bourses, while
hopes that a new cabinet could galvanise Egypt's economy may
continue to support the bourse there.
Markets in the Gulf have consolidated in recent days in the
absence of fresh, positive news, and Brent oil's 3.2
percent pull-back to around $40.50 a barrel overnight may keep
the mood subdued.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 1.1 percent on Thursday morning, partly
on renewed speculation about U.S. monetary tightening this year,
which could dampen interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks in
markets such as Dubai.
Dubai's stock index, last at 3,352 points, faces
technical resistance at the early March peaks of 3,410-3,421
points and support on the mid-March low of 3,253 points; any
break of the support would trigger a minor double top formed by
this month's highs, pointing to a deeper pull-back.
Egypt's index rose 0.9 percent on Thursday in
response to a cabinet reshuffle that appeared to focus on
improving economic performance; banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was
appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an
executive of Orascom Construction, as investment
minister.
That boosted Orascom group stocks in particular and with the
government due to present its economic programme to parliament
next week, investors may bet on more decisive action to spur
growth - although it is not clear that the new cabinet will
pursue major new initiatives, and some analysts see the
reshuffle as a political maneouvre designed to deflect criticism
of the government's economic management.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)