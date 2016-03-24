DUBAI, March 24 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Thursday in line with soft oil prices and global
bourses, with some individual shares leading the way down as
they went ex-dividend.
The Dubai index dropped 0.8 percent in the opening
45 minutes. Air Arabia, which plunged on Tuesday as it
went ex-dividend and has been weak since then in response to the
Brussels airport attacks, fell a further 1.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.1 percent as Aldar
Properties, which went ex-dividend on Thursday, slid
4.0 percent.
Qatar fell 0.8 percent as Qatar Commercial Bank
went ex-dividend, dropping 8.6 percent.
But Gulf Warehousing rose 0.9 percent; it had
jumped its 10 percent limit for two straight days after the
Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the
foreign ownership limit to 49 percent of capital.
Foreign investors appear to be taking advantage of the
change to build their holdings in the stock; foreign ownership
is currently 25.7 percent, according to the latest exchange
data, up from 25.6 percent a day ago.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)