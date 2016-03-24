DUBAI, March 24 Egypt's stock market extended
gains early on Thursday on hopes that a new cabinet could give
the economy a boost, while Saudi Arabia's bourse slipped in line
with soft oil prices.
The Egyptian index gained 0.6 percent in the
opening minutes of Thursday, adding to its 0.9 percent rise on
Wednesday in response to a cabinet reshuffle that appeared to
focus on improving economic performance.
Banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister
and Dalia Khorshid, formerly an executive of Orascom
Construction, was made investment minister.
Orascom group stocks outperformed again on Thursday; Orascom
Construction gained 1.8 percent, and Orascom telecom Media
, the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.3 percent.
The Saudi index dropped 0.4 percent as the
petrochemical sector pulled back 0.7 percent, although
many second-tier stocks favoured by local retail speculators
were strong, with Wafa Insurance up 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)