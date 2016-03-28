DUBAI, March 28 Dubai's stock market bounced from technical support early on Monday after a week of declines, while other Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet trade.

The Dubai index edged down to a low of 3,267 points in the opening minutes, near chart support on its mid-March low of 3,253 points, but after an hour of trade was 0.4 percent higher at 3,294 points.

Builder Arabtec added 2.5 percent after it scheduled a board meeting for Wednesday to discuss its business. Islamic Arab Insurance was the most heavily traded stock, rising 2.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 0.8 percent. It appointed Saleh Abdullah al-Abdooli, a veteran of the company who headed its United Arab Emirates and Egyptian operations, as its new chief executive; Etisalat said Abdooli would oversee restructuring of the group but gave no details.

Qatar's index edged down 0.2 percent as telecommunications firm Ooredoo, which had been suspended as the overall market fell on Sunday because of the company's annual general meeting, dropped 2.8 percent.

Gulf Warehousing rose 1.7 percent in very heavy trade. It has been active since last Tuesday, when the Qatar Central Securities Depository raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage in the company's shares to 49 percent of capital.

However, actual foreign ownership has not increased significantly since Wednesday; it still stands at 25.6 percent, according to the latest bourse data.

Kuwait Finance House rose 1.0 percent after saying it had received an offer from investors to buy its stake in affiliate Aref Investment Group. The Kuwaiti stock index edged down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)