BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
DUBAI, March 30 Middle East stock markets may have a firm tone on Wednesday as global bourses climb after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated she would not rush into interest rate hikes this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.4 percent while Brent oil futures have stabilised under $40 a barrel.
Investors will watch to see if Saudi Arabia's index, which fell 1.5 percent to 6,177 points on Wednesday, confirms a break below its mid-March low of 6,202 points, which would suggest the uptrend since mid-February had ended.
Saudi food company Savola may attract interest after it said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development would invest $100 million in one of its indirect subsidiaries in Egypt, to bolster the unit's balance sheet and help it cope with Egypt's economic problems. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th