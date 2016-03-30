BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
DUBAI, March 30 Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Wednesday though Dubai's index bounced from technical support.
Dubai climbed 0.8 percent to 3,302 points in the first 45 minutes. The index reached a mid-March low of 3,253 points.
GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, rose 2.9 percent after saying it had signed a 100 million pound ($144 million) deal to become an anchor partner in a central London property development. It said this would reflect positively on its financial results in the first or second quarters of this year, but did not elaborate.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat but Aldar Properties AD>, the most active stock, added 1.5 percent.
Qatar dropped 0.4 percent as Gulf Warehousing retreated 3.1 percent, after soaring last week when the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage in its shares to 49 percent of capital.
But Qatari Investors Group climbed 1.1 percent in heavy trade. It plans an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 12 to discuss delisting. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th