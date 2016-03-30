DUBAI, March 30 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia
and Egypt were narrowly mixed in early trade on Wednesday as
modest trading volumes suggested some investors were withdrawing
from the market after a surge of activity in the last few weeks.
The Saudi bourse jumped earlier this month in response to
the rebound of oil prices near $40 a barrel, while Egypt was
boosted by a currency devaluation which could help to resolve
the country's longstanding foreign exchange shortage.
But shrinking trading turnover in the last few days suggests
the impact of those events is fading and some investors are
returning to the sidelines in the absence of other catalysts.
The Saudi index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,177
points in the first 45 minutes. If it confirms a break below its
mid-March low of 6,202 points, that would indicate the uptrend
since mid-February has ended.
Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.0 percent as gainers
and losers were almost equal in number. Hospital operator Middle
East Healthcare, which jumped its 10 percent daily
limit as it listed on Tuesday, was up 6.4 percent at 74.75
riyals.
Many Saudi stocks rise by their daily limits for several
days after listing, so Middle East Healthcare's relatively
modest gain suggests its post-listing honeymoon period may
already be ending.
Egypt's index edged down 0.4 percent as real estate
firm Talaat Mostafa dropped 1.1 percent after
declaring cash dividends worth a combined 0.145 Egyptian pound
per shares.
Global Telecom gained 1 percent to 3.10 Egyptian
pounds. Naeem brokerage said the company was expected at a
general meeting on Thursday to discuss amending some articles of
association to refinance a shareholder loan at a lower rate. It
kept a "buy" rating on the stock with a 4.00 pound target.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Susan Thomas)