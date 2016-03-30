* Dubai index bounces from near technical support
* Shuaa Capital soars in heavy trade
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA jumps before Q4 earnings
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa drops after dividend announcement
* Telecom Egypt climbs on Vodafone Egypt payment plan
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 30 Middle East stock markets were
mixed on Wednesday as money flowed into bourses in the United
Arab Emirates but many markets dropped in shrinking volumes,
suggesting some investors were pulling out.
Given the UAE's diversified economy, its markets are widely
seen as relatively well-placed to ride out a looming economic
slowdown in the Gulf this year prompted by low oil prices.
Dubai's index climbed 1.5 percent to 3,325 points,
bouncing from near technical support on its mid-March low of
3,253 points.
GFH Financial rose 3.0 percent after saying it had
signed a 100 million pound ($144 million) deal to become an
anchor partner in a central London property development. It said
this would reflect positively on its financial results in the
first or second quarters of this year, but did not elaborate.
Shuaa Capital, the most heavily traded stock,
jumped its 15 percent daily limit. It has been rebounding from a
record low hit earlier this year and has seen unusually heavy
volumes this week.
Abu Dhabi's index gained 1.8 percent as Abu Dhabi
National Energy (TAQA), the most active stock, jumped
12.2 percent before the release of its fourth-quarter earnings,
expected early on Thursday. One market source said an Abu Dhabi
institutional investor was buying the stock actively.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 2.7 percent to 6.57
dirhams after Citigroup raised its target price for the stock to
8.2 dirhams from 7.5 dirhams.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, however, the mood was less positive.
The Saudi index rose 0.6 percent but falling trading
volume indicated that after the bourse jumped earlier this month
in response to the rebound of oil prices to near $40 a barrel,
some investors believe the uptrend is ending.
Much of the index's gain was due to heavyweight Saudi Basic
Industries, which rose 1.7 percent.
Hospital operator Middle East Healthcare, which
listed on Tuesday, jumped its 10 percent daily limit for a
second straight day. Many Saudi stocks are priced cheaply in
their initial public offers and rise by their daily limits for
several days after listing.
Qatar edged down 0.04 percent as Gulf Warehousing
retreated 2.3 percent, after soaring last week when
the Qatar Central Securities Depository said it had raised the
maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares to 49
percent of capital.
Egypt's index fell 1.1 percent as real estate
firm Talaat Mostafa dropped 3.7 percent after
declaring cash dividends worth a combined 0.145 Egyptian pound
per share.
But Telecom Egypt jumped 4.5 percent after a
ministry of communications source told Reuters that Vodafone
Egypt owed Telecom Egypt 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds
($506.8 million) in deferred profit payments; payment would be
made in two instalments, with the first in April.
