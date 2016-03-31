DUBAI, March 31 Petrochemical shares pulled
Saudi Arabia's stock market down early on Thursday after Brent
oil fell back below $39 a barrel, while Egypt's bourse
dropped after the cabinet announced next fiscal year's draft
budget.
The Saudi index lost 0.7 percent as Saudi Basic
Industries SE> slid 1.3 percent. Hospital operator Middle
East Healthcare, which had jumped its 10 percent daily
limit for two straight days since listing on Tuesday, pulled
back 0.3 percent.
But Arabian Pipes climbed 6.3 percent after saying
it had won a 73 million riyal ($19.5 million) contract to supply
pipes to national oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Egypt's index dropped 0.6 percent. Ezz Steel
fell 0.9 percent after posting a net loss of 418
million Egyptian pounds ($47 million) for 2015 versus a 697
million pound loss in the previous year. Sales fell to 17
billion pounds from 19 billion pounds.
The budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 envisages
a 13 percent rise in nominal spending, but with annual urban
consumer inflation running near 10 percent, the budget is not
very expansionary in real terms.
The government aims to cut the budget deficit to 9.9 percent
of gross domestic product from 11.5 percent this year, partly
through a new value-added tax which is yet to be implemented.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)