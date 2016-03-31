* Weak petrochemicals dampen Saudi index
* Drake & Scull, Shuaa Capital active in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA jumps after narrower Q4 loss
* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings surges in record volume
* Ezz Steel falls after annual loss
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 31 Major Middle East stock markets
ended mixed on Thursday after a volatile quarter in which Gulf
bourses plunged to multi-year lows before recovering along with
oil prices, while Egypt swung in response to currency policy.
Saudi Arabia's index closed the day 0.1 percent
higher at 6,223 points. It lost as much as 23 percent during the
first quarter but ultimately finished only 10 percent lower
after oil prices bounced from below $30 a barrel to around $40.
Petrochemical shares were weaker, with the sector's index
falling 0.5 percent. Hospital operator Middle East
Healthcare fell back 6.5 percent after jumping its 10
percent daily limit for two straight days following its listing
on Tuesday.
But Arabian Pipes climbed 3.1 percent after saying
it had won a 73 million riyal ($19.5 million) contract to supply
pipes to national oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Dubai's index rose 0.9 percent to 3,356 points,
bouncing further from technical support on its mid-March low of
3,253 points. It fell as much as 18 percent during the first
quarter before finishing up 7 percent.
There was active trade in several stocks that hit record
lows earlier this year and have been rebounding in recent weeks
on the grounds that they were oversold.
Builder Drake & Scull added 4.3 percent and Shuaa
Capital rose 0.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent as Waha
Capital plunged 10 percent as it went ex-dividend.
But Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) jumped 6.5
percent after reporting a narrower fourth-quarter loss of 1.22
billion dirhams ($332.2 million) versus a net loss of 3.63
billion dirhams in the same period of 2014. It declined to pay
an annual dividend for the third year in a row. The stock had
jumped 12.2 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings news.
Qatar rose 0.6 percent as Qatar Gas Transport
, the most heavily traded stock, added 1.7 percent.
But Gulf Warehousing fell 1.5 percent. It soared
last week when the Qatar Central Securities Depository raised
the maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares to 49
percent of capital, but pulled back this week as no rapid, major
increase in actual foreign ownership, now at 25.6 percent,
materialised.
While the panic in Gulf bourses has faded since oil prices
came off their lows, many fund managers think stocks may not
resume rising on a sustained basis for some time, given the
outlook for further government austerity measures and an
economic slowdown in the region this year.
A monthly Reuters survey of 14 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Thursday, showed only 7 percent
anticipate raising their equity allocations to the region in the
next three months and 14 percent reducing them. In last month's
survey, 36 percent of managers expected to increase exposure to
Middle East equities while 7 percent foresaw cutting it.
EGYPT
Egypt's index gained 0.5 percent on Thursday. It
plunged as much as 21 percent during the quarter but ended 7
percent higher after the central bank devalued the currency,
raising hopes that the country might solve its longstanding
foreign exchange shortage - although black market prices suggest
more depreciation is in store.
Investment firm Qalaa Holdings jumped 8.5 percent
in record trading volume for the stock.
But Ezz Steel fell 1.8 percent after posting a net
loss of 418 million Egyptian pounds ($47 million) for 2015
versus a 697 million pound loss in the previous year. Sales fell
to 17 billion pounds from 19 billion pounds.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,223 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,525 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 3,356 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,390 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 10,376 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,229 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 5,467 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 1,131 points.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)