DUBAI, April 5 Stock markets in the Gulf may
move sideways on Tuesday as investors look ahead to
first-quarter earnings reporting season, which is now starting.
Brent oil futures remain weak, slipping 0.4 percent
to $37.55 a barrel in early Asian trade. But on Monday most Gulf
bourses shrugged off weakness in the oil markets, and economic
data for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is modestly
positive, with March purchasing managers' indexes for both
countries rising slightly.
Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemical, the first
company to announce first-quarter results in the Gulf, may rise
after the company announced a 62.9 percent jump in profits
compered to the same period last year. A note by NCB Capital,
published on Monday, affirmed its overweight rating on Advanced
with a price target of 45.60 riyals; the stock, last at 40.00
riyals, is up 6.1 percent in 2016.
NCBC has also turned relatively bullish on Yanbu National
Petrochemical (Yansab), upgrading the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" with a target of 44.60 riyals. It
cited strong operational efficiency, higher gross margins
compared to peers and an attractive dividend yield. The stock,
last at 38.00 riyals, is up 16.9 percent in 2016.
NCBC also remains overweight on Saudi Industrial Investment
Group and Saudi International Petrochemical.
But equity analysts believe the petrochemical sector as a
whole continues to face many headwinds.
"Overall, petrochemical prices remained firm during the
first quarter of 2016, which is likely to be reflected in
healthy revenue of those companies. However, higher fuel costs,
from the cut-back in subsidies, will eat away part of the
margins," said a note by Aljazira Capital.
