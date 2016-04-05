DUBAI, April 5 Abu Dhabi's stock market fell in early trade on Tuesday as the largest listed stock, Etisalat , went ex-dividend, while investors sold other markets as they prepared for the first-quarter earnings season.

The telecommunications giant was down 2.5 percent as the Abu Dhabi index fell 1.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 1.3 percent to 6.60 dirhams. In a note published by Kuwaiti research firm Global, analysts rated the stock a "buy" but cut the price target to 7.90 dirhams from 9.66.

"The stock is more favourably positioned compared to its peers in terms of its return on equity," said the note. Global forecast a 5 percent year-on-year drop in 2016 earnings for the bank, driven mainly by a substantial jump in provisions owing to the softening economic backdrop and ADCB's exposure to small and medium-sized firms.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) headed for a second day of gains, rising 1.9 percent. On Monday the shares jumped 13 percent. Last week the energy company reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss.

Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent. Builder Arabtec and developer Union Properties were each down more than 1.0 percent, erasing some of Monday's gains.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.6 percent, heading for a third straight session of declines. Oil rig provider Gulf International Services was the biggest loser, dropping 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)