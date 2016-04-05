DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia's stock market
pulled back in early trade on Tuesday as investors looked ahead
to the first-quarter earnings reporting season, which is now
starting, while Egypt rose.
The Saudi index fell 0.6 percent in the first hour
of trade, erasing some of its 1.6 percent gains in the previous
session.
The main drag was the telecommunications sector, with Saudi
Telecom (STC), the largest operator, dropping 3.2
percent as it went ex-dividend. Albilad Capital said in a note
published on Monday it expected STC's first-quarter bottom line
to increase 7 percent from the same period last year.
The petrochemical sector, which rose on Monday, also pulled
back, with Saudi Basic Industries down 1.0 percent.
But Advanced Petrochemical, the first company to
issue first-quarter results in the Gulf, rose 1.3 percent to
40.50 riyals after announcing a 62.9 percent jump in profits. A
note by NCB Capital on Monday affirmed its "overweight" rating
on the stock with a price target of 45.60 riyals.
The first-quarter results from Saudi companies will reflect
higher electricity, water and energy prices, after the
government rolled out a series of austerity measures to help
plug its budget deficit at the end of last year.
In Egypt the main index was up 0.7 percent as some
stock preferred by foreign investors rose. Commercial
International Bank and Global Telecom Holding
added 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
After being largely absent since the start of the year, some
international traders have been encouraged to buy Egyptian
equities since the March 14 devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Holmes)