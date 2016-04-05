DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia's stock market pulled back in early trade on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the first-quarter earnings reporting season, which is now starting, while Egypt rose.

The Saudi index fell 0.6 percent in the first hour of trade, erasing some of its 1.6 percent gains in the previous session.

The main drag was the telecommunications sector, with Saudi Telecom (STC), the largest operator, dropping 3.2 percent as it went ex-dividend. Albilad Capital said in a note published on Monday it expected STC's first-quarter bottom line to increase 7 percent from the same period last year.

The petrochemical sector, which rose on Monday, also pulled back, with Saudi Basic Industries down 1.0 percent.

But Advanced Petrochemical, the first company to issue first-quarter results in the Gulf, rose 1.3 percent to 40.50 riyals after announcing a 62.9 percent jump in profits. A note by NCB Capital on Monday affirmed its "overweight" rating on the stock with a price target of 45.60 riyals.

The first-quarter results from Saudi companies will reflect higher electricity, water and energy prices, after the government rolled out a series of austerity measures to help plug its budget deficit at the end of last year.

In Egypt the main index was up 0.7 percent as some stock preferred by foreign investors rose. Commercial International Bank and Global Telecom Holding added 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

After being largely absent since the start of the year, some international traders have been encouraged to buy Egyptian equities since the March 14 devaluation of the Egyptian pound. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Holmes)