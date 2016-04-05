* Saudi slips but Advanced Petchem rises on strong earnings

* Saudi's STC and Abu Dhabi's Etisalat go ex-dividend

* TAQA rises in Abu Dhabi but banking sector weighs

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital leaps again

* Qatar drops more than 2 pct as blue chips sold

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, April 5 Most of the Gulf's stock markets retreated on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the first-quarter earnings reporting season, which is now starting, while Egypt rose.

The Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,201 points but closed 45 points above its intra-day low.

The main drag was the telecommunications sector, with Saudi Telecom (STC) dropping 2.0 percent as it went ex-dividend. Albilad Capital said in a note on Monday it expected STC's first-quarter bottom line to rise 7 percent year-on-year.

The petrochemical sector also pulled back, with Saudi Basic Industries down 1.0 percent.

But Advanced Petrochemical, the first company to issue first-quarter results in the Gulf, climbed 1.0 percent to 40.40 riyals after announcing a 62.9 percent jump in profit.

Riyadh-based NCB Capital, which is "overweight" on the stock with a price target of 45.60 riyals, said in a note on Tuesday that Advanced had slightly beaten expectations.

Advanced also recommended a dividend per share of 0.75 riyals for the quarter, saying that "on an annualised basis, it represents a total for the year of 3.00 riyals, in line with our expectations and 2015 dividends".

First-quarter results from Saudi companies will reflect higher electricity, water and energy prices, after the government rolled out a series of austerity measures to help plug its budget deficit at the end of last year.

Other Gulf markets also fell. In Abu Dhabi, Etisalat , the largest listed stock, was the main drag as the telecommunications giant traded ex-dividend. The stock price shed 3.0 percent and the index fell 1.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 2.8 percent to 6.50 dirhams. In a note by Kuwaiti research firm Global, analysts rated the stock a "buy" but cut their price target to 7.90 dirhams from 9.66 dirhams.

"The stock is more favourably positioned compared to its peers in terms of its return on equity," said the note. Global forecast a 5 percent year-on-year drop in 2016 earnings for the bank, driven mainly by a substantial jump in provisions due to a soft economy and ADCB's exposure to smaller firms.

But Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) rose 1.9 percent. It is up 15.2 percent over the last two sessions. Last week the company reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss.

Dubai's index fell 0.3 percent to 3,370 points, but closed well off its session low of 3,346 points after a bounce in the last hour.

Builder Arabtec and developer Union Properties were each down 0.6 percent. But Drake & Scull gained 1.3 percent and Shuaa Capital surged 12.1 percent in unusually high volume. It has surged in heavy trade over the past 10 days, partly because of speculation that a strategic investors might be buying.

In Qatar, the index tumbled 2.2 percent, its third session of losses. Volume was almost double levels in the last two days as investors cashed out of blue chips. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan and real estate developer Ezdan Holding each retreated more than 3.5 percent.

In Egypt the main index gained 1.1 percent, with momentum building in late trade. Commercial International Bank and Global Telecom Holding added 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

The visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman to Cairo looks likely to produce positive news for the market in the form of Saudi aid and investment.

Saudi businessmen are investing $4 billion in projects including the Suez Canal, energy and agriculture, and have already deposited 10 percent of that sum in Egyptian banks, the deputy head of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council told Reuters.

