DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may
recover some of the previous session's losses on Wednesday as
oil prices stage a comeback, but investors are likely to be
cautious ahead of first-quarter earnings season in the region.
Brent futures bounced from one-month lows and were
trading 1.9 percent higher at $38.59 in early Asian trade on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday Gulf bourses pulled back, with Qatar's index
falling 2.2 percent as investors dumped blue chips. But
Dubai's index, although it slid 0.3 percent to 3,370
points, closed well off its lows as speculative stocks built
momentum in the final hour of trade.
"Traders are seen buying stocks which are giving bullish
breakouts from the sideways range, and that is lifting the
market gradually higher," said a note by NBAD Securities.
Shuaa Capital surged 12.1 percent in unusually
high volume on Tuesday. It has soared in heavy trade over the
past 10 days, partly because of speculation that a strategic
investor might be buying.
The Saudi Arabian banking sector may be a drag on the Saudi
index's performance as two blue-chip lenders, National
Commercial Bank and Riyad Bank, go
ex-dividend. The dividend yield of NCB was 3.9 percent, and
Riyad Bank's was 6.2 percent, as of the close on Tuesday.
Local investors may choose to not reinvest their income from
shares back into the Saudi market until there is more clarity
from first-quarter results, said a Riyadh-based analyst.
Qatar National Bank is expected to announce
first-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday. EFG Hermes
expects a net profit of 2.77 billion riyals ($761 million) and
SICO Bahrain 2.71 billion riyals, after 2.68 billion riyals in
the year-earlier quarter.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)