DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may recover some of the previous session's losses on Wednesday as oil prices stage a comeback, but investors are likely to be cautious ahead of first-quarter earnings season in the region.

Brent futures bounced from one-month lows and were trading 1.9 percent higher at $38.59 in early Asian trade on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Gulf bourses pulled back, with Qatar's index falling 2.2 percent as investors dumped blue chips. But Dubai's index, although it slid 0.3 percent to 3,370 points, closed well off its lows as speculative stocks built momentum in the final hour of trade.

"Traders are seen buying stocks which are giving bullish breakouts from the sideways range, and that is lifting the market gradually higher," said a note by NBAD Securities.

Shuaa Capital surged 12.1 percent in unusually high volume on Tuesday. It has soared in heavy trade over the past 10 days, partly because of speculation that a strategic investor might be buying.

The Saudi Arabian banking sector may be a drag on the Saudi index's performance as two blue-chip lenders, National Commercial Bank and Riyad Bank, go ex-dividend. The dividend yield of NCB was 3.9 percent, and Riyad Bank's was 6.2 percent, as of the close on Tuesday.

Local investors may choose to not reinvest their income from shares back into the Saudi market until there is more clarity from first-quarter results, said a Riyadh-based analyst.

Qatar National Bank is expected to announce first-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday. EFG Hermes expects a net profit of 2.77 billion riyals ($761 million) and SICO Bahrain 2.71 billion riyals, after 2.68 billion riyals in the year-earlier quarter. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)