DUBAI, April 6 Rallies in small and mid-cap
stocks helped lift Dubai's stock market in early trade on
Wednesday while Abu Dhabi and Qatar recovered some of the
previous session's losses.
Dubai-based investment firm Shuaa Capital, which
is 48.4 percent owned by a Dubai state-linked entity, jumped 6.1
percent, after surging 12.1 percent in unusually high volume on
Tuesday. It has soared in heavy trade over the past 10 days,
partly because of speculation that a strategic investor might be
acquiring the company.
Builder Arabtec and developer Union Properties
rose 1.7 and 1.4 percent respectively. Dubai's index
was up 0.7 percent in the first 45 minutes of trade.
"The rally from this year's lows is over - for now - in the
big-cap stocks, and speculators are targeting small and mid-cap
companies," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at
The National Investor, adding that the trend might continue
until first-quarter corporate earnings were released.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent as the largest
listed company by market value, Etisalat, which went
ex-dividend on Tuesday, rebounded 1.1 percent.
Energy-related stocks also helped lift the bourse as Abu
Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) rose 3.8 percent. The
stock is now up over 10 percent since last week. when the
company reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss.
In Qatar, the benchmark was up 0.7 percent. Gulf
International Services, the oil rig provider, added
1.5 percent.
Qatar National Bank added 0.1 percent; it is
expected to announce first-quarter earnings after the close on
Wednesday. EFG Hermes expects a net profit of 2.77 billion
riyals ($761 million) and SICO Bahrain 2.71 billion riyals,
after 2.68 billion riyals in the year-earlier quarter.
