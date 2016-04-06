DUBAI, April 6 A rebound in oil prices helped
lift Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Wednesday
while Egypt edged up in thin volume.
Riyadh's index was up 0.7 percent as the
petrochemical sector recovered from the previous day's losses
and rose 1.6 percent. Advanced Petrochemical added 2.0
percent, adding to a 1.0 percent gain on Tuesday, when it
announced a 62.9 percent jump in first-quarter profit.
The telecommunications sector was another top gainer, with
Zain KSA and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) up 1.1
and 3.4 percent respectively.
Two blue-chip lenders, National Commercial Bank
and Riyad Bank, dropped 1.0 and 1.8 percent
respectively as both shares went ex-dividend. But other banks
rose broadly in line with the market.
Riyad Capital published a note on Tuesday saying that
despite challenges facing the sector - sluggish loan growth and
pressure on deposits, especially from an outflow of state funds
and the increasing cost of money - banks under its coverage,
including Samba Group and Saudi British Bank
, were still rated "buys".
"Overall, we believe loan demand remains strong but banks
may be hesitant to increase exposure to small and medium-sized
corporates," added the note. Samba was down 1.0 percent while
Saudi British Bank was up 0.7 percent.
Investors in the region generally are cautious ahead of
first-quarter earnings season and oil producers' meeting in Doha
on April 17, which will discuss a proposed output freeze to prop
up crude prices.
"Fund managers and long-term investors are eyeing the key
meeting of top oil producers in Doha before rebalancing their
portfolios," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at
Dubai-based The National Investor.
In Egypt, the main index edged up 0.4 percent, with
Commercial International Bank and Global Telecom
Holding each up 1.2 percent.
But Qalaa Holdings fell 1.8 percent as investors
booked profits in the investment firm's shares, which had risen
29 percent since the devaluation of the Egyptian pound on March
14.
