DUBAI, April 7 Gulf stock markets may have a moderately firm tone on Thursday after Brent crude oil jumped more than 5 percent to back above $40 a barrel and the region's biggest listed bank beat forecasts slightly with its first-quarter earnings.

Oil's rise was partly due to hopes that an oil producers' meeting in Doha on April 17 will agree to freeze output to prop up prices, and optimism about a deal - even though it may do little to boost prices further - could support stock markets through next week.

Qatar National Bank reported a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.9 billion riyals ($796.5 million); analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had expected 2.77 billion and 2.71 billion riyals. Loan growth was strong at 16.4 percent year-on-year.

In Saudi Arabia, Yanbu Cement reported an 11 percent year-on-year drop in quarterly net profit to 184 million riyals ($50.1 million). This was roughly in line with expectations; Albilad Capital had forecast 187 million dirhams.

Shares in Dubai telecommunications operator du may be weak as the stock goes ex-dividend on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)