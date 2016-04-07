DUBAI, April 7 Gulf stock markets rose early on
Thursday after Brent crude oil jumped more than 5
percent to back above $40 a barrel and Qatar National Bank (QNB)
beat forecasts slightly with its first-quarter
earnings.
QNB rose 1.4 percent to 139.90 riyals after reporting a 7.1
percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.9 billion riyals
($796.5 million); analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
expected 2.77 billion and 2.71 billion riyals.
However, the stock faces strong technical resistance at
142.00 riyals, its peaks in February and March. The Qatar stock
index climbed 0.9 percent.
Gulf Warehousing was the most heavily traded stock
in Qatar and rose 1.8 percent after bourse data showed foreign
ownership in the company had increased to 26.2 percent. Late
last month, just after the Qatar Central Securities Depository
raised the maximum foreign ownership percentage for its shares
to 49 percent, foreign ownership was 25.6 percent.
Dubai's index was up 1.0 percent after an hour of
trade in a broad rally, with all of the 10 most heavily traded
stocks rising. But telecommunications firm du sank 3.1
percent as it went ex-dividend.
Abu Dhabi added 0.7 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank bounced from technical support on its March lows
of 6.32-6.35 dirhams, climbing 3.0 percent to 6.51 dirhams.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)