* Saudi's bourse corrects, falling below critical resistance
* Almarai and Jarir erase some prior session gains
* Dubai slips as investors book profits in speculative
shares
* Local and other Arab traders dump Egyptian shares
* Real estate lift Abu Dhabi and Qatar
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 11 Saudi and Egyptian stock markets
corrected on Monday, while Abu Dhabi's and Qatar's bourses edged
up, supported by the real estate sector.
With no major companies reporting earnings, Riyadh's index
fell 0.5 percent to 6,312 points, erasing some of the
1.4 percent gains on Sunday as profit takers cashed out.
The index fell below its critical resistance band between
6,325-6,400 points and short term technical indicators are
considered overbought, making the case stronger for a
correction, said a note by Riyad Capital.
Almarai, which jumped 3.6 percent after reporting
on Sunday a slight rise in first-quarter net profit in a
challenging market, fell back 1.3 percent.
NCB Capital said in a note that despite gross margins
hitting a six-quarter low, favourable raw material pricing and a
lower than expected impact of subsidy cuts, enforced by the
government this year to help plug a budget gap, did less than
expected damage to gross margins.
Jarir Marketing, a giant retailer which sells
electronics and stationeries, fell 0.4 percent, erasing some
prior session gains. On Sunday it reported a net income drop of
nearly 30 percent, short of analyst expectations, although sales
turnover were not as extreme as the company had previously
expected.
The company's chairman, Mohammad al Aqeel, told CNBC Arabia
late on Sunday that Jarir will push ahead with expansion plans
for 2016, starting with the launch of two new branches in the
second quarter. The retailer is also planning to expand to other
Gulf countries and North Africa.
Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent, pulling away
from a five-month high hit on Sunday as local traders booked
profits in small and mid-cap stocks which have been the backbone
of the bourses gains over the last four weeks.
Investment firm Shuaa Capital, which has rallied
40 percent since a month ago, dropped 3.7 percent. Builders
Arabtec and Drake and Scull were also sold
off, falling 1.7 and 1.6 percent respectively.
But Union Properties, a mid-sized developer,
added a further 0.6 percent, its fourth straight session of
gains.
Emaar Properties fell 0.3 percent after the
company said on Sunday that Abdulla Lahej had discontinued his
role as group chief executive officer, adding the group chief
operating officer will be handling the role, without elaborating
further. On the same day the company had announced plans to
build a skyscraper surpassing its Burj Khalifa, the tallest
building in the world.
In Egypt the main index dropped 0.8 percent as
bourse data showed local and other Arab traders exited
positions.
Shares, which have rallied since the mid-March devaluation
of the currency, continued to correct for a second day, with
real estate investment firm Amer Group slumping 5.0
percent. The stock is now flat since the devaluation on March
14.
ABU DHABI, QATAR NUDGE UP
Abu Dhabi's stock exchange added 0.2 percent, lifted
by real estate shares.
Aldar Properties rose 1.4 percent after the
company said on Monday, a day ahead of Cityscape Abu Dhabi where
developers exhibit planned projects, it will add new villas to
its Yas Island development with a project valued at 6 billion
dirhams ($1.63 billion).
But energy-related stocks fell back as investors booked
profits ahead of earnings season. Dana Gas, which
jumped 11.1 percent on Sunday, tumbled 6.7 percent.
In Qatar, the index edged up 0.3 percent in week high
volumes, with the main support coming from real estate shares.
Mazaya Real Estate Development jumped 9.9 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,312 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 3,424 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 7,342 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 4,391 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 10,160 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.6 percent to 5,284 points.
OMAN
* The index increased 0.5 percent to 5,681 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slid 0.2 percent to 1,116 points.
