DUBAI, April 13 Gulf stock markets look set to
rise on Wednesday after oil prices surged and Saudi banks
reported better-than-expected earnings, at least temporarily
reducing concern about the economic slowdown in the region.
Brent crude jumped 4.3 percent to a four-month high
of near $45 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Asian equity markets
are up strongly on positive Chinese trade data.
Meanwhile, several Saudi banks reported strong first-quarter
profits. National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's
largest lender, posted a 1 percent rise to 2.63 billion riyals
($701.5 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 2.30 billion riyals
and Deutsche Bank, 2.23 billion riyals.
Saudi British Bank posted a 2.4 percent rise to
1.14 billion riyals; three analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected an average of 1.01 billion riyals.
The Saudi stock index, last at 6,404 points, is
already technically bullish for the near term; trading volume
climbed on Tuesday and an uptrend line has formed over the past
two weeks. The next chart resistance is on the March peak of
6,525 points.
Dubai, last at 3,474 points, is also technically
bullish, having closed above its 200-day average on Tuesday for
the first time since August, following a break above its March
peak earlier in the week. It now faces no major chart barrier
before the October peak of 3,740 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)