DUBAI, April 14 Gulf bourses may remain
generally firm on Thursday as companies' first-quarter results
continue to come in above analysts' forecasts and as the Brent
oil price stays above $43 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia's index, last at 6,442 points, faces
technical resistance on the March peak of 6,525 points.
Yanbu (Yansab), the second petrochemical firm to
announce results this season, reported a 41 percent jump in net
profit to 401.9 million riyals ($107.21 million), beating
analysts' average forecast of 310.8 million riyals. Yansab's
shares rose 3.5 percent on Wednesday in anticipation of the
results.
Meanwhile Saudi banks are continuing to beat forecasts;
Riyad Bank posted a 0.2 percent rise in quarterly
profit to 1.17 billion riyals against analysts' forecast of
962.34 million riyals. Its shares have been flat since the start
of the week.
Muscat's index, which has been in an uptrend since
the beginning of the month, may get a boost after the top two
Omani telecommunication sfirms posted net income above
forecasts.
Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 0.6
percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 34.8 million rials
($90.6 million). Analysts at EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital
Markets had forecast 29.37 million rials and 27.9 million rials.
Ooredoo Oman made a net profit of 12.6 million
rials, a 17.8 percent rise; Gulf Baader had forecast 10.9
million rials.
Dubai's index, last at 3,501 points, a five-month
high, is technically bullish after closing above its 200-day
average on Tuesday for the first time since August.
