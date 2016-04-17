DUBAI, April 17 Shares in Saudi Arabia fell in early trade on Sunday because of profit-taking despite more first-quarter earnings beats from major companies, while bourses elsewhere in the Gulf were mixed.

Saudi Arabia's stock index, which rose 4.0 percent last week, shed 0.9 percent in the first 75 minutes of trade.

Saudi banks' first quarter results continued to surprise to the upside, with the largest lender by market value, Al Rajhi Bank, posting a first-quarter net profit of 2.02 billion riyals ($538.7 million), a 32.8 percent jump, as it cut wage costs and fee income increased.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast quarterly profit of 1.84 billion riyals. Shares in the Islamic lender were up 0.4 percent. But the banking sub-index, which rose over 4 percent last week, was down 0.7 percent as investors booked profits.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumped 5.8 percent after the company made a net loss of 216.3 million riyals ($57.7 million) in the three months to March 31; the average estimate of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly loss of 373.8 million riyals.

Analysts at NCB Capital, who had estimated Kayan would make net loss of 391 million riyals, said in note on Sunday they believed the improvement was due to better-than-expected gross margins.

But food manufacturer and retailer Halwani Brothers slumped 5.3 percent after posting a 46.3 percent drop in first-quarter profit to 13.9 million riyals.

The company said the sharp decline in profit was mainly due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Halwani derived close to half its total revenue from Egypt in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Another Saudi food manufacturer with a large presence in Egypt, Savola, which has yet to publish its quarterly reports, was down 0.7 percent.

Dubai's index was down 0.4 percent as local investors cashed out of mid- to large-cap stocks. Emaar Properties and Dubai Financial Market fell 0.3 and 1.3 percent respectively.

But Shuaa Capital, which has been volatile over the past month, jumped 10.3 percent in heavy trade. There have been rumours that a major shareholder might be interested in buying out the financial firm.

Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas jumped 7.1 percent and was the most heavily traded share on that bourse, as investors were encouraged by hopes that oil prices may have bottomed as top producers meet in Doha to agree on a possible freeze in output. The Abu Dhabi index was flat.

In Qatar, the main index added 0.2 percent, with vessels operator Qatar Gas Transport up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Heavens)