By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, April 20 Most stock markets in the Gulf fell slightly on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and food shares selling off after mixed earnings, while Egypt followed global shares lower.

The Saudi telecommunications sub-index dropped 3.3 percent, helping to push the overall stock index down 0.3 percent.

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) dropped 7.8 percent to 29.50 riyals despite swinging to a first-quarter profit of 16.6 million riyals ($4.43 million) from a loss of 44.5 million riyals in the prior-year first quarter.

Analysts at NCB Capital had forecast it would make a net profit of 201.1 million riyals for the period, but EFG Hermes had expected a net loss of 4.59 million riyals.

Revenues of 3.4 billion riyals were down 6 percent from a year ago - the lowest turnover since the fourth quarter of 2014. NCB Capital said in a note that although Mobily had returned to profitability, weak sales, high operating expenses and increasing financing costs were concerns. NCB reiterated a "neutral" rating on the stock with a target of 31.90 riyals.

Saudi Telecom shed 0.4 percent to 60.50 riyals after it missed analysts' forecasts. Net profit for the first quarter dropped 5.2 percent because of rising costs; the firm made a profit of 2.38 billion riyals compared to analysts' average expectation of 2.5 billion riyals.

But NCB Capital continues to rate the stock "overweight", citing its defensive nature, strong balance sheet and attractive dividend yield, with a target price of 75.30 riyals.

The kingdom's largest food company, Savola Group, slumped 5.7 percent to 39.70 riyals after it reported an 80.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

The board approved a cash distribution of 0.25 riyal per share for the first quarter, lower than 0.5 riyal in the same period last year, according to Reuters data. The food and agriculture sub-index fell 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi fell 0.1 percent as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank slumped 7.0 percent. It had surged 9.5 percent on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported ADIB planned to open its shares to foreign ownership, but after the market close the bank issued a statement saying it had no such plan.

Other large-cap banks were also sold, with National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which has yet to report earnings, falling 1.1 percent.

Dubai's stock index shed 0.5 percent, weighed down by a 1.8 percent drop in Emirates NBD. On Tuesday Dubai's largest lender said it had laid off around 300 people in recent weeks at two subsidiaries as it seeks to cope with a weaker economy. ENBD reported a first-quarter net profit of 1.81 billion dirhams ($492.8 million), up 8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, was up 0.6 percent ahead of its shareholder meeting later in the day.

Qatar's index added 0.7 percent. Qatar Islamic International Bank rose 1.6 percent after posting a 5.1 percent rise in first-quarter earnings to 223.1 million riyals ($60.8 million).

Cairo's main index fell 0.8 percent, following global shares lower as foreign investors sold Egyptian stocks, bourse data showed.

Real estate firm Porto Group plunged 8.3 percent and investment company Qalaa Holdings lost 4.3 percent.

Showing continued concern about Egypt's foreign exchange shortage and the risk of a further devaluation, the Egyptian pound fell sharply on the black market to 11.35 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday from 11 a day earlier.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,512 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 3,546 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index declined 0.1 percent to 4,596 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 10,367 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 7,800 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.1 percent to 5,331 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,739 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index declined 0.4 percent to 1,123 points.

(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Robin Pomeroy)