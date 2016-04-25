* Economic reform plan creates positive buzz
* Trading volume highest since last August
* Bank shares are main beneficiaries
* Dubai's Mashreq bank falls after posting weaker earnings
* Industries Qatar drops on net profit fall
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market
recovered from early losses and jumped 2.5 percent on Monday as
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an economic
overhaul for the oil-dependent kingdom.
He outlined a restructuring of the government's Public
Investment Fund to make it an international investment power, a
planned sale of a stake of less than 5 percent in national oil
giant Saudi Aramco, a restructuring of the housing ministry to
increase supply of affordable housing, and a "green card" system
to give expatriates long-term residence.
There were few details, and many analysts said execution of
some of the reforms would be difficult. But the stock market was
lifted by a sense that the government was acting energetically
to address the economy's problems.
"The main theme of Vision 2030 is to diversify, liberalise
and reform the Saudi economy, and the reliance on oil income
will gradually fall," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset
management at Bahrain's Securities and Investment Co.
Trading volume climbed to its highest level since August
2015.
"I believe this vision has a lot to offer and am optimistic,
but the biggest challenge will be the execution," said Mohammad
al Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh-based Derayah
Financial.
He said the jump in the stock market might not continue, but
noted that other factors had been supporting the bourse's
performance in the last few weeks, including firmer oil prices
and generally solid quarterly earnings.
Banking stocks led the market up as the reform plan was
announced, since investors think privatisation exercises will
benefit institutions with large investment banking operations.
Samba Financial Group, lead underwriter of the
recent initial public offer of Middle East Healthcare,
rocketed 9.3 percent and National Commercial Bank
added 8.2 percent.
DUBAI, QATAR
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Industries Qatar reported a
26.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 697 million
riyals ($186 million), against analysts' average net profit
forecast of 748.5 million riyals. Its shares fell 1.8 percent as
the main Qatari index dropped 0.8 percent.
Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, Mashreq,
posted an 18.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as it
failed to recoup as many bad debts as it did in the
corresponding period last year. Shares in the bank, usually
thinly traded, were down 1.1 percent.
The Dubai index shed 0.7 percent. Builders Arabtec
and Drake & Scull, which have not yet
reported quarterly earnings, fell 1.7 and 2.1 percent
respectively.
Egypt's market was closed for a public holiday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index jumped 2.5 percent to 6,868 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 3,557 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 10,185 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.3 percent to 4,633 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,359 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,926 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 1,117 points.
