By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 26 Shares in Saudi Arabia pulled
back on Tuesday as local short-term investors booked profits in
stocks that had jumped when Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman announced economic reforms on Monday.
Riyadh's stock index, which had gained 2.5 percent
on Monday mainly from banks that could win business handling the
government's privatisation plans, dropped 1.6 percent. Trading
volume shrank by almost one-third.
Samba Financial Group, lead underwriter of the
recent initial public offer of Middle East Healthcare,
dropped 5.3 percent after rocketing 9.3 percent on Monday.
Because the reforms will take years, most fund managers do
not expect any immediate, extended rally of the overall stock
market.
"The implications for Saudi non-oil growth would provide a
meaningful uplift to Saudi earnings in the medium to long term,"
said Mohamed Eljamal, head of asset management at Abu
Dhabi-based Waha Capital.
Khaled Abdel Majeed, managing partner at London-based asset
manager MENA Capital, said his fund might conceivably put more
money into Saudi Arabia in the wake of the reform announcement,
but would do so very selectively.
"At the moment the Saudi market is 15 times trailing
earnings for 2015, but earnings in the first quarter of 2016
were flat, so zero growth, so if you annualise that and assume
there will be no growth in 2016, then you are talking forward
earnings of 15 times," he said.
"At that price, I don't think I am being paid enough to take
that risk. If it was trading at 10 times, then yes, maybe."
However, some stocks gained on Tuesday on the belief their
industries would benefit from the reforms.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) rose 0.6
percent. One target of the economic plan is to raise the mining
industry's contribution to gross domestic product to 97 billion
riyals ($25.9 billion) and increase the number of jobs in the
sector by 90,000 by 2020.
Builder Abdullah Al Khodari Sons climbed 2.0
percent after Prince Mohammed said on Monday that all state
infrastructure projects were continuing.
Khodari earns a major part of its revenue from government
contracts and last year was awarded a contract from Ma'aden for
work on a phosphate complex.
Al Khaleej Training climbed 0.4 percent and
Mouwasat, which runs and manages medical centres
across the kingdom, rose 0.2 percent. Education and training are
expected to be central to the effort to modernise the Saudi
economy.
UAE, EGYPT
Elsewhere in the Gulf, earnings determined market
performance with Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar
Properties, jumping 4.2 percent after it reported a 22
percent rise in first-quarter net profit as rental income grew.
The commercial real estate operator made a net profit of 529
million dirhams ($144.03 million), beating EFG Hermes' forecast
of 451.9 million dirhams.
Emaar Properties, which has not yet reported
earnings, rose 1.2 percent.
But telecommunications operator du edged down 0.6
percent after it reported a 1.4 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit because it paid a higher rate of tax than a year
earlier.
The firm made a net profit of 480.1 million dirhams;
analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 480.7
million dirhams and 501.6 million dirhams respectively.
Dubai's main index added 0.2 percent, but
neighbouring Abu Dhabi's index dropped 1.1 percent,
weighed down by blue chips.
The emirate's largest listed stock, telecommunications
operator Etisalat, retreated 2.1 percent after it
reported an 8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.
Etisalat made a net profit of 2.00 billion dirhams, after
analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast 1.93 billion
dirhams and 1.99 billion dirhams respectively.
Dana Gas tumbled 3.5 percent after chief executive
Patrick Allman-Ward said it had not been able to reach an
acceptable deal with Iran on natural gas imports into the United
Arab Emirates, and that an arbitration process would continue.
In Egypt, which was closed on Monday for a public holiday,
the main index climbed 1.9 percent to 7,889 points, its
highest close since mid-August last year.
Foreign investors were aggressive buyers of Egyptian shares,
bourse data showed, with some of their top picks leading gains.
Commercial International Bank surged 7.1 percent.
But Orascom Construction fell 2.5 percent after it
reported a 2015 net loss of $334.4 million, though it predicted
a return to profitability in the first quarter of this year.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 6,757 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.2 percent to 3,563 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 1.1 percent to 4,585 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.9 percent to 7,887 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 10,178 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 5,403 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.6 percent to 5,961 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 1,112 points.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by
Andrew Torchia and Tom Heneghan)