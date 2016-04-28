* Banks drag Abu Dhabi bourse down after weak quarterlies
* Dubai Islamic Bank continues sliding after earnings
* Egypt's OTMT posts big net loss for 2015
* Saudi rises during week on economic reforms
* Qatar supported by positive earnings
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 28 Disappointing quarterly earnings
among big banks pulled down stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates on Thursday, while Orascom Telecom posted a big net
loss that weighed on Egypt's bourse.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.0 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank nosedived 7.7 percent after it
reported first-quarter net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams
($277.7 million), missing analysts' forecasts.
It attributed the 18.2 percent fall to a dip in income from
core business and increased bad loan provisions.
"Tight liquidity in the market is escalating competition and
pushing deposit costs higher," said a note by UBS Securities.
First Gulf Bank made a net profit of 1.33 billion
dirhams, down 6 percent as income from fees and commissions
slipped, and its shares fell 1.2 percent.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of
1.27 billion dirhams and 1.51 billion dirhams.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi retreated 1.3 percent
after reporting a 10.7 percent fall in net profit to 1.27
billion dirhams. Analysts had forecast 1.28 billion and 1.45
billion.
In Dubai, the stock index pulled back 0.4 percent
with Dubai Islamic Bank dropping 2.0 percent. On
Wednesday it had slipped 3.6 percent after posting a 7.2 percent
increase in first-quarter profit to 875.3 million dirhams.
EFG Hermes had forecast 938 million dirhams.
Other Dubai shares also fell as investors booked profits in
stocks that had outperformed this week after posting
better-than-expected earnings. Emaar Malls dropped 1.7
percent.
Egypt's Orascom Telecom retreated 1.3 percent
after reporting a net loss of 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($405
million) in 2015 versus a net profit of 263.98 million pounds a
year earlier.
The conglomerate's operating revenues increased 12.8 percent
but its financial costs surged 209 percent as it moved into new
industries such as financial services and renewable energy.
For example, in December one of OTMT's subsidiaries signed a
cost-sharing agreement with a government entity to establish a
solar power plant in Upper Egypt, Cairo-based Sigma Capital said
in a note. "This has cost OTMT about $100 million, and revenue
will not be reflected until at least 2017," Sigma added.
In November, OTMT said international sanctions against North
Korea had affected its ability to control its subsidiary
Koryolink there, and that it was removing the unit from its
consolidated financial statements.
Cairo's main stock index pulled back 1.2 percent.
SAUDI, QATAR
In Riyadh, the index edged down 0.2 percent as
investors booked profits, but still gained 3.3 percent over the
week. It gained strongly early in the week after Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced economic reforms designed
to free the kingdom from its dependence on petrodollars.
A Reuters poll of 14 leading Middle East fund managers,
published on Thursday, showed mixed sentiment towards the
reforms, with some looking to buy stocks that could benefit from
new policy initiatives but others expecting no positive
short-term impact on the market.
Builder Jabal Omar Development fell 1.9 percent
after reporting a quarterly net loss of 43.99 million riyals
($11.7 million) compared with a 65.05 million riyal profit a
year earlier. It cited a higher debt burden and lower sales of
residential units.
Al Tayyar Travel added a further 2.6 percent after
it jumped 7.7 percent on Wednesday. The Saudi economic reform
plan emphasised the need to develop the tourism sector, though
no details were given.
In Qatar, telecommunications operator Ooredoo rose
0.6 percent after it reported a 75 percent leap in first-quarter
net profit to 879 million riyals ($241.4 million), driven by
foreign exchange gains.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 452.5
million riyals and 487 million riyals.
Barwa Real Estate reported an 80 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit, but its shares jumped 5.0 percent as
investors recognised the drop in earnings was mainly due to a
one-off sale of real estate worth 2.7 billion riyals in the
year-earlier period.
Qatar's stock index edged up 0.3 percent.
