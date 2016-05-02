DUBAI May 2 Dubai's stock market may
be supported on Monday by strong earnings at its largest listed
property developer, while other Gulf markets may trade narrowly.
Brent futures have pulled back 1.2 percent to $46.81
per barrel in early Asian trade, but in recent days changes in
oil prices have had little effect on Gulf stock markets as they
turn their focus to earnings and economic reforms.
"We expect headwinds to near-term earnings to remain
realtively strong, and our main concern is asset quality trends
at banks on the back of tightening liquidity, rising operating
costs and slowing macroeconomic growth," said Sachin Mohindra,
porttfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD.
In Dubai, Emaar Properties shrugged off a
weakening local property market to report a 17 percent increase
in first-quarter net profit to 1.21 billion dirhams ($330
million). SICO Bahrain had forecast 1.22 billion dirhams.
Deutsche Bank slightly raised its target price for the
stock, last at 6.64 dirhams, to 10.70 dirhams from 10.50
dirhams, with a "buy" rating.
Also, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only
listed stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on the back of an increase in trading
activity.
In Saudi Arabia, some retail investors have started to book
profits before the month of Ramadan, which is five weeks away,
when activity usually declines.
On Sunday the index pulled back, dragged down by
banks. However, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)
jumped its 10 percent daily limit after the government
reshuffled its board, appointing the chairman of state oil giant
Saudi Aramco, Khalid al-Falih, as the mining company's chairman;
this may continue to spark buying of Ma'aden on
Monday.
