DUBAI May 2 Stock markets in the Gulf fell
moderately in early trade on Monday with few fresh, positive
factors to trigger buying.
Dubai's index lost 0.9 percent in the first hour.
Emaar Properties rose at the opening but subsequently
dropped 0.9 percent; on Sunday, it reported a 17 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 1.21 billion dirhams ($330 million).
SICO Bahrain had forecast 1.22 billion dirhams.
GFH Financial fell 1.1 percent after it said it had
signed a preliminary letter of intent with Abu Dhabi's Eshraq
Properties, under which GFH might sell real estate
assets to Eshraq in exchange for Eshraq shares. Eshraq dropped
2.4 percent and was Abu Dhabi's most heavily traded stock.
Dubai Financial Market slid 3.4 percent after
reporting a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on the
back of an increase in trading activity.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.0 percent as banks continued
falling after last week's disappointing earnings, but Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co gained 1.6 percent in unusually
heavy trade.
Sources told Reuters that TAQA was considering whether to
sell its overseas oil and gas assets to another Abu Dhabi
state-owned entity as it focuses on its core business of power
generation and water production; TAQA declined to comment.
Qatar's index fell 0.6 percent with decliners
outnumbering advancers by more than two to one.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)