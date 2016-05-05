* Saudi index up 1.2 pct
* Egyptian market rallies from three-week low
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 5 Bank and petrochemical stocks
helped Saudi Arabia's index rebound from a two-week low
on Thursday, buoyed by firmer oil prices and a newspaper report
that building company Saudi Binladin Group could again bid for
state contracts.
The news on Binladin, which is heavily in debt to local
lenders, bolstered bank share prices, lifting the sector index
by 1.9 percent. National Commercial Bank and
Al Rajhi Bank were the biggest gainers, rising by 2.3
percent and 3 percent respectively.
Binladin was barred from new government contracts last
September after a crane toppled into Mecca's Grand Mosque during
a dust storm, killing 107 people, but al-Watan quoted an unnamed
source as saying that the compnay has now received a royal
decree allowing it to resume bidding for state
contracts.
Petrochemical stocks were also supportive as the Brent crude
oil price jumped 2.6 percent to $45.76. The benchmark
is up 64 pct since touching a 12-year low in January.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the Gulf's largest
listed company, gained 1.2 percent as the petrochemicals
benchmark rose by 1.3 percent.
Riyadh's main stock index was up 1.2 percent at 6,665
points, trimming losses since hitting a 16-week high on April 25
to 3 percent.
Overall, Saudi companies' first-quarter earnings beat
analysts' expectations, with the impact of state subsidy cuts
and other austerity measures less severe than some had expected,
Reuters calculations show.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index rose 1.3 percent,
rallying from a three-week low as heavyweight stocks led gains.
Commercial International Bank and Telecom Egypt
were up 0.9 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.
(Editing by David Goodman)