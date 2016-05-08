DUBAI May 8 Gulf stock markets may edge up on
Sunday in response to firmer U.S. stock prices and a
reorganisation of the government in Saudi Arabia, which could
encourage investors there.
Bourses in the region slipped on profit-taking last week but
a modest recovery of Wall Street and oil prices on Friday may
encourage some cautious buying-back of stocks in the Gulf.
The Saudi reorganisation, which replaced the oil minister
and central bank governor and restructured some major
ministries, may please local investors who have taken an
optimistic stance on the government's economic reforms - though
many fund managers think key questions over the reforms,
including finance and implemntation, have not been
resolved.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)