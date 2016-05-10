BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
DUBAI May 10 Bourses in the Gulf may edge lower on Tuesday after oil prices pulled back overnight, but Abu Dhabi's biggest real estate developer may lend support to the market there.
Brent oil futures are trading at $43.81 a barrel, near two-week lows, although they have stabilised in early Asian trade on Tuesday. Asian stock markets have edged down to two-month lows.
Earnings at real estate firms have been a mixed bag in the United Arab Emirates but the latest to report, Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties, posted results ahead of analysts' expectations.
The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 649.0 million dirhams ($176.7 million); analysts at SICO Bahrain forecasted Aldar to make 453.6 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.