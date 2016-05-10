DUBAI May 10 Bourses in the Gulf edged lower on
Tuesday after oil prices pulled back overnight and Asian shares
weakened.
Brent oil futures were trading at $44.11 a barrel,
near two-week lows, although they stabilised in early Asian
trade on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was near one-month lows.
Petrochemical shares were the main drag on the Saudi Arabian
stock index with bellwether Saudi Basic Industries
dropping 1.2 percent. The index fell 0.5 percent.
But Saudi Airlines Catering added 0.5 percent
after it announced on Monday that it had renewed its contract
with Oman Air. The three-year contract would have a total value
of 35 million riyals ($9.33 million) and will be reflected in
third-quarter results, the company said.
First quarter 2016 revenue was 559.2 million riyals.
Earnings at real estate firms have been mixed in the United
Arab Emirates but the latest to report, Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties, posted results ahead of analysts'
expectations.
The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit
reported a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to
649.0 million dirhams ($176.7 million). Analysts at SICO Bahrain
forecasted Aldar to make 453.6 million dirhams.
However, the stock slipped 0.8 percent.
Other shares in the sector were also weak with RAK
Properties, which reported a 24 percent rise in
quarterly net profit last week, dropping 1.9 percent. The
general Abu Dhabi index was down 0.3 percent.
Dubai's index slipped 0.5 percent as investors sold
builders Drake & Scull and Arabtec, which
have not yet reported first-quarter earnings. Their stocks were
down 1.8 and 0.7 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom
Heneghan)