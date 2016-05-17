* Petrochemical shares main support in Saudi
* Mobily jumps after banks waive breaches in loan contracts
* Emaar Properties buoys Dubai
* Blue-chip banks weigh on Abu Dhabi
* Qatar's Gulf International Services outperforms
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, May 17 Shares in most Gulf bourses were
firm on Tuesday as oil prices held near this year's highs, while
Egypt's stock index climbed as international funds flowed back
into the market.
Saudi petrochemical shares were strong with the sub-index
rising 1.3 percent, its fifth straight session of
gains. The main stock index rose 0.6 percent.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) jumped 4.6 percent after
it said lenders who had not already agreed in December to waive
breaches in loan terms had now done so.
Najran Cement climbed 2.1 percent after it
announced its board had approved the creation of a new mining
company, although it still needs approval from authorities. It
did not give details, but developing the mining industry is a
major plank of Saudi Arabia's economic reform plan.
In Cairo, the main index jumped 1.9 percent on the
heaviest volume for almost four weeks as international funds
bought Egyptian shares, bourse data showed.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's largest
listed lender, rose 1.6 percent to 44.48 pounds. Earlier this
week the bank reported a 17 percent rise in net income to 1.29
billion Egyptian pounds ($145.3 million).
"The bank has impressed on lower provisioning, higher
deposit growth and if the sale of its investment arm CI Capital
to Beltone Financial is concluded in Q2 2016, the transaction
should result in a sizeable capital gain of 500 million pounds,"
said a note by Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage, rating the stock a
"buy" with a target price of 51.28 pounds.
Another financial firm, EFG Hermes <HRHO.CA,> surged 9.0
percent. Last week the company reported a net loss of 128
million Egyptian pounds in the first quarter, due in large part
to the reclassification of its stake in a Lebanese bank, Credit
Libanais. But EFG's core investment baking arm reported a net
profit of 79 million pounds, an 18 percent rise.
"Although we expect a slowdown in brokerage volumes because
of the lower activity in Ramadan, we believe that the second
quarter of 2016 will be just as strong, especially with the
acquisition of the micro finance player Tanmeyah," said Nancy
Fahmy, an analyst at Beltone Financial.
DUBAI, QATAR
In Dubai the index added 0.4 percent with help from
blue chip Emaar Properties, which climbed 2.3 percent.
Arabtec closed flat at 1.45 dirhams; it gained as
much as 2.8 percent during the day after it said its June 1
general assembly would aim to approve a plan to use "all the
statutory reserve to extinguish part of the company's losses".
It gave no details.
The company has reported losses in the past six quarters,
which it blamed on increased costs and tough market conditions.
In the last few days analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their price
target for Arabtec to 1.11 dirhams from 1.14 dirhams while
maintaining a "hold" rating, and EFG Hermes raised its target to
1.13 dirhams from 1.07 dirhams while keeping a "sell" rating.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi fell 0.5 percent, weighed down
by a sell-off in heavyweight banking shares. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank lost 1.7 percent and Union National
Bank declined 1.5 percent.
Vodafone Qatar dropped 3.6 percent after it
reported a net loss of 180 million riyals ($50 million) in the
latest quarter, versus a loss of 66 million riyals a year
earlier.
But Doha's main index edged up 0.1 percent with oil
rig provider Gulf International Services climbing 2.5
percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,740 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.4 percent to 3,302 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,325 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 10,011 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.9 percent to 7,550 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.4 percent to 5,367 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,959 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,108 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)