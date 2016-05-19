DUBAI May 19 Gulf stock markets may retreat
moderately on Thursday in response to a pull-back of oil prices
and speculation about a U.S. interest rate hike as soon as in
June, which has dragged down global bourses.
Trading turnover has shrunk in several Gulf markets over the
past couple of weeks - it dropped by about 40 percent in Saudi
Arabia on Wednesday - which suggests investors are losing their
appetite to push stocks higher for now.
This mood may be reinforced by Brent crude oil's
drop to just above $48.00 per barrel in the past 24 hours from
around $49.50, and by a hawkish signal from U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes released on Wednesday.
The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates has pulled
emerging Asian stock markets down about 1
percent on Thursday morning, and is negative for rate-sensitive
stocks in the Gulf such as real estate firms.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)